Indian Armys bomb squad defuses shells fired by Pakistan Army on Kashmiris Close
Indian Army's bomb squad defuses shells fired by Pakistan Army on Kashmiris

In a shocking development, an Indian Army Colonel (Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion) and two soldiers were killed in action during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday (June 15) night.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

Chinese PLA Tibet Military Command drills
Senior military officials of India and China are currently meeting at the venue.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," read the official statement.

The stand-off took place during efforts to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army will reportedly hold a press conference at 2 pm today. This is the first LAC combat casualties between India and China since 1975.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)