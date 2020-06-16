In a shocking development, an Indian Army Colonel (Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion) and two soldiers were killed in action during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday (June 15) night.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," read the official statement.

The stand-off took place during efforts to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army will reportedly hold a press conference at 2 pm today. This is the first LAC combat casualties between India and China since 1975.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)