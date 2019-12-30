A fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence located at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi at around 7:25 pm.

Almost 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported and were trying to douse the fire.

As per ANI, it was a minor fire.

After the news of fire broke out, the official Twitter handle of PMO (Prime Minister Office) India tweeted that it was a minor fire that was caused by a short circuit. It also clarified that the fire broke out in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex and not at PM's residence or office.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," PMO India tweeted.