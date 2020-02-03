The third confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus in India has been reported from Kerala's Kasargod district.

According to state Health Minister KK Shailaja, the patient's condition is stable. "The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable," she said.

Like the first two cases, the third person had also returned from Wuhan in China.

The second confirmed case of the deadly virus was reported on Sunday and the first on January 30. Around 2,000 people are currently under observation at different hospitals, quarantine facilities and also homes in Kerala.

Official statement

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau of India said the patient has travel history from Wuhan in China.

"The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement read.

Travel advisory

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday, February 3, urging people to refrain from visiting China.

"Travel Advisory further revised informing the public to refrain from travel to China and that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined," said the statement released by the ministry.

China's death toll mounts to 361

Meanwhile, in China, the death toll due to the virus reached soared to 361, with 57 deaths on Sunday alone. The number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday.

China's National Health Commission in its daily report on Monday said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of infection to 17,205.

Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 41 new deaths. A total of 265 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.