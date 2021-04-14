The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams for Class X have been cancelled, while the Class XII exams have been postponed until another review meeting in the first week of June, said the government. Class X students will be promoted to Class XI based on internal assessment without final exams, said the board.

The decision came after a crucial meeting of officials with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and others on Wednesday to discuss the issue of holding CBSE Board exams amid demand from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel it due to the Covid-19 surge.

"The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country," said the government in a press statement on Wednesday.

Taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, the government said it has been decided that:

The Board Exams for Class XIIthto be held from May 4th to June 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4thMay to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

The decision followed demand from political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who demanded to postpone board exams amid spike in Covid cases.

The final decision on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams came in the virtual meeting of the Prime Minister with Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, CBSE officials and other senior officials concerned whether to conduct the exams as over 30 lakh students of Class 10 and 12.

On Monday, a meeting on the issue was also organised by the Ministry of Education and the CBSE to discuss all aspects related to the board exams where it should be postponed, or it should be held following Covid protocols.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the CBSE said it has not taken any decision yet in this regard.

The CBSE Board exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, the result of which will be announced by July 15.

Opposition demand

Many politicians and other stakeholders in the society came in support of the students and parents, apart from cancelling the exams as well as with suggestions to conduct it online.

Delhi CM on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel it, saying, "some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled".

Noting devastating second wave of Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi said: "Conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood extended support to the students, saying, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day, I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives."