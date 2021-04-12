As a part of "SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll" campaign launched by Congress on social media, its leader Rahul Gandhi said that it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life. He urged people to raise voice for "vaccination for all".

In a tweet he said, "Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life." Further he shared a short video about making the vaccine available for all citizens.

Due to the spike in COVID cases, several political parties including the Aam Admi Party (AAP) have urged for universal vaccination instead of the specific age criteria.

On the backdrop against India's COVID vaccine export to several countries in recent times, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the export of vaccines to curb the second Covid-19 wave in India.

On Friday he posted on Twitter, "Lack of vaccine is a very serious problem amid the growing Corona crisis... Is the vaccine export right, putting your countrymen at risk?"

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video on social media, asking the government to ensure the COVID vaccination for all Indians within a limited timeframe and demanded a ban on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

Claiming that the country is facing shortage of vaccines, the party said that export of the vaccine should be stopped immediately, and the people of India should be vaccinated first.

Congress demand

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too said that there should be a ban on vaccine exports. "Indians should be vaccinated first... that's indispensable... before we take care of the rest of the world. We urge the Centre to first ensure that vaccines are available to all Indians and only then lift the export moratorium on vaccines."

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chiadmbaram has attacked the government and said that "one day the government calls the vaccination drive a 'festival' (utsav). Another day, it calls the drive 'the second war'. Which is it?

Mahabharata war

"Remember, the day after the PM had announced the first lockdown, he claimed that the war against Covid will be won in 21 days, as compared to the Mahabharata war that was won in 18 days? What happened to that war?" he questioned.

India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally that reached 1,35,27,717 so far and emerged as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.