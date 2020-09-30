Actor Sonu Sood has joined the league of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio, as he is honoured by the United Nations Development Programme with the SDG Special Humanitarian Award.

Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian work during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He has helped the migrant workers reach their homes from various places across the city. He has supported the poor and farmers to pay the school fees and buy essentials for their children. He has won lots of appreciations from many people for his humanitarian work.

Now Sonu Sood has been honoured by the United Nations Development Programme with the SDG Special Humanitarian Award. The popular Indian actor has entered the league of international celebs like Angelina Jolie, David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio who have received similar honors for their service to the society.

The news about the UNDP honouring Sonu Sood has come as big surprise for people across the country, who are showering wishes upon the actor. Many celebs from different walks of life also took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Here are celebs' wishes for Sonu Sood on being honoured by the UNDP:

Kajal Aggarwal: @SonuSood big congratulations on your UN humanitarian award. You so deserve this and more! The difference you've made to the life of so many people is just so inspiring Folded hands more power to you friend god bless you!

Priyanka Chopra: Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God's work and it's so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do.

Shobhaa De: So proud of our REAL Superstar! Thank you for launching #LockdownLiaisons @SimonSchusterIN @SonuSood Sonu Sood bags the prestigious UN award for his humanitarian efforts | Telugu Movie News - Times of India | The Times of India

Brahmaji: Congratulations Bhai Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign@SonuSood

Neha Dhupia: Congratulations @SonuSood ... today and everyday !!!! Two heartsNazar amulet

Vikas Khanna: What a great news. Congrats @SonuSood Veer on being conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) HameshaMeharRahe

Ajaz Khan: Sonu Sood bags the prestigious UN award for his humanitarian efforts So Deserving My Brother CONGRATULATIONS Red heartRed heart @SonuSood

Barkha Dutt: As @SonuSood is recognised with a major global UN award, here's 60 minutes to help you understand him- The Story of #SonuSood- his motivation, source of funding, political (or not) ambitions, and his take on the film industry crisis.