After his driver tested positive for COVID-19, Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru city, Bhaskar Rao, IPS, has said he will be going into quarantine on Friday, July 17.
The top cop took to social media to address the matter and has said that he hasn't tested positive as yet and will be undergoing the test on Monday. Meanwhile, he will be quarantining himself for four days.
My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive," read Rao's tweet.