An Air India Express plane has skidded off the runway during landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode city on Friday, August 7. The pilot of the Air India Express aircraft has died and several others have been injured in the tragic incident.

Reportedly, around 174 passengers and 5 crew members were there in the flight. However, an official confirmation of casualties or those injured is awaited.

Taking to Twitter, former Union Minister KJ Alphons confirmed the news of the plane skidding off the runway and wrote, "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits, pilot dies and lots of passengers injured. All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire."

The passengers evacuated are taken to nearby hospitals.

As per airport officials, the incident happened at around 7.40 pm. It was raining in Calicut.

Fire tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot of the accident.

Passenger shares chilling details

"While landing, we heard the announcement of landing. During the time of landing, the flight was traveling at a sky-rocketing speed. After landing, I heard a loud noise. Everyone in the flight is badly injured except people who sit in the back rows," Jaya, a passenger told a local news channel.

Home Minister Amit Shah reacts

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Amit Shah said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweets...

Reacting to the incident, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweeted, "Devastated to hear about the Air India Jet mishap in Calicut. It's a challenging hill top airport. I was District Collector, Calicut & had got the runway extended from 4500 to 6000 ft. Vast no of NRIs travel from this airport to Gulf & back. Pray for the safety of passengers."