In an unfortunate incident, an Air India express flight skidded off the runway during landing at the Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. According to reports, there were 174 passengers and five crew members on the flight during the time of the mishap. Most of the injured passengers have been now taken to Kozhikode medical college and other private hospitals in Kondotty.

According to the latest updates, five people have died due to the crash, and more than a hundred people are admitted to the hospital.

What caused the accident?

According to sources from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), heavy rain might have impaired the vision of the pilot, and it could be one of the primary reasons behind the accident.

"Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut. Person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," said DGCA.

It should be also noted that Karipur airport has a tabletop runway, and in these airports, flights should maintain a very low speed during landings. However, several passengers in the flight told local media that the flight was at a sky-rocketing speed during the time of landing. Some other passengers revealed that the mishap happened during the pilot's second landing attempt.

"While landing, we heard the announcement of landing. During the time of landing, the flight was traveling at a sky-rocketing speed. After landing, I heard a loud noise. Everyone in the flight is badly injured except people who sit in the back rows," Jaya, a passenger told 24 News Malayalam.