At least 11 people were killed and 23 injured after a container truck collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday, August 18.

The crash took place at around 10:30 pm on the Shahada-Dondaicha road near Nimgul village. The Aurangabad-bound bus was reportedly carrying 45 people. The cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet.

The injured were rushed to a Dhule state hospital, an official reportedly said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)