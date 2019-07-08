At least 29 people were killed and several injured after a government-run bus fell off the Yamuna Expressway into a canal near Agra, on Monday morning. The double-decker bus was carrying around 44 people from Lucknow to Delhi.

Initial probe reportedly revealed that the driver of the Uttar Pradesh roadways bus dozed off while driving, losing control of the vehicle. The bus, after hitting the divider, fell from a height of 40 feet in Jharna Nala near Kuberpur at around 4:15 am.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and expressed his grief and condolences at the death of the passengers. He also directed officials to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

Agra's senior superintendent of police Babloo Kumar declared that the families of victims can contact the emergency number – 9454402732 to get details about their kin.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh was also announced for the families of the deceased by the UP roadways.