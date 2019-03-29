At least 8 people have been reported to be dead and 20 injured in another fatal accident at the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5 am after a passenger bus en route Noida from Agra rammed into a truck on the six-lane express highway under Rabupura police station limits near Delhi which connects the national capital with Vrindavan and Mathura.

The injured were rushed to Kailash hospital in Jewar for emergency treatment. Many of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said, "The chief minister has taken cognisance of the bus accident in Greater Noida where eight passengers have died", reports The Indian Express.

"He has directed the district administration and the police to provide all assistance. The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police are reaching the accident site," the official said, added the report.

This is the second accident on the Yamuna Expressway this week. On Monday, a woman was killed in another accident on the killer highway.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)