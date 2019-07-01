Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Moradabad district hospital visit on Sunday has stirred up controversy after several journalists were locked up in the emergency ward. Adityanath was at the hospital to interact with patients and their family members when the journalists, who were present there to cover the event, were locked for nearly two hours. They were released only after the UP CM left.

According to reports, the journalists allege that despite several requests to district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, they were held inside the room with the police guarding the door.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. However, Singh denied any such incident saying that many media persons were there outside the ward and that he had only instructed them to not go inside the ward. He said that the police did restrict them from entering as it would have created a chaotic situation in the already crowded hospital.

The hospital staff also blamed a large number of people as a possible cause of the commotion. "There was so much crowd and nothing could be seen properly," said Dr Bonita Agnihotri, the Chief Medical Officer (Moradabad), who was present alongside the CM, reports The Indian Express.

पत्रकार बंधक बनाए जा रहे हैं, सवालों पर पर्दा डाला जा रहा है, समस्याओं को दरकिनार किया जा रहा है। प्रचंड बहुमत पाने वाली उप्र भाजपा सरकार जनता के सवालों से ही मुँह बिचका रही है।



नेताजी ये पब्लिक है ये सब जानती है। सवाल पूछेगी भी और जवाब लेगी भी।https://t.co/cIUt3IQfon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 30, 2019

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lashed out at the BJP government on Twitter over the incident. She said that the saffron party, which had won the elections with a majority, is turning away from peoples problems.

"Journalists are being held captive, questions are being curtailed, and problems are being ignored. The BJP government, which won with full-majority in the Lok Sabha elections is turning away from the questions of the public. The public knows it all. They will ask questions and demand answers too," read her tweet.