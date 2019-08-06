At least 14 people, including several children, were killed in Uttarakhand in two separate bus accidents on Tuesday, August 6.

A school bus fell down a gorge in Tehri Garhwal's Kangsali, killing nine children and seriously injuring eight. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has deployed a team for the rescue operations, ANI quoted an official from the Disaster Mitigation And Management Centre in Tehri Garhwal as saying.

In another incident, many are feared trapped and several killed after a boulder fell on a bus in the Lambagad slide zone on the Badrinath Highway.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)