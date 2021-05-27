Brad Pitt has scored a huge victory in his war with Angelina Jolie. He won the joint custody of their children after the judge found the actress's testimony lacked credibility. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a five years-long court battle to gain the custody of his six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children, five of whom are minors: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

"He's so relieved. His only intention is to spend more time with the kids," Daily Mail quoted a source. The publication further stated that there a significant change was made in the custody agreements which was based on their detailed decisions of the judge. The Fight Club actor was trying to spend more time with his children and it has been clear that Angelina Jolie had done everything to prevent him.

The trial had lasted for several months and there had been a ton of witnesses, experts, therapists, and other associates who have been around the children. Reportedly, Angelina Jolie will continue with her legal fight.

"Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed. There was a safety order surrounding the previous custody arrangements, that is public, and the children's schedule has been set under the jurisdiction of the division of family services for over three years," Daily Mail reported quoting a source.

Angelina Jolie's lawyers have stated that the judge had failed to adequately consider ... input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes,' which is in violation of a state legal code that allows minors 14 to 17 to testify. The judge reportedly had also neglected to let her submit to the court evidence that spoke of the safety and well-being of the minors, which is 'evidence critical to making her case.'

Brad Pitt's legal team responded to the matter and said that the presiding judge 'conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses.'