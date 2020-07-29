Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's love story was one of the most talked-about relationships all across the world. Be it on the red carpet, award functions, or their social media posts one couldn't take their eyes off their stunning pictures. In fact, to an extent, their fans would lovingly call them "Brangelina". But as they say, all good things come to an end.

Angelina Jolie left millions of people disheartened when she broke the news of her divorce with Brad Pitt in 2016. Since then, things don't seem quite pleasant between the ex-couple.

However, the doting daddy Brad has always been actively involved in their children's lives and is often spotted exiting Angelina's house.

Three months of lockdown seems to have been enough for the couple to put some of their recent past behind them and Brad is now having more regular contact with his children.

As Los Angeles has eased restrictions the 56-year-old Hollywood actor took this opportunity to head to Angelina's $25 million mansion, to meet his kids.

Brad heads to Angelina's mansion to meet kids

As per media reports in Mirror UK, Brad was snapped riding all the way from his house in the Los Feliz (LA) to Angelina's mansion which isn't far from where he lives, He looked uber cool wearing a white sweatshirt under a blue t-shirt. He accessorised it with funky sunglasses, white biking gloves, and a silver helmet.

He let himself in through the gates with a quick input of numbers on the security code pad, added the report.

The visit comes just a couple weeks after he was last seen heading into Angelina's compound, ahead of their twins Knox and Vivienne's birthday.

Brad hasn't been clicked by paparazzi's eve since his split with Angelina

Ever since the quarantine rules were lifted, Brad is yet to be photographed with the kids himself. While Angelina has been seen with Vivienne on shopping trips and taking dinner with 16-year-old Pax.

Children's custody

Reportedly, the two actors and now estranged lovers normally only meet in the presence of their lawyers. But as they are both doting parents to their six children, the two seem to have made an exception for their twins Knox and Vivienne.