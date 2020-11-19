Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the midst of an ugly divorce battle since 2016. The former Hollywood couple were declared legally single in 2019 as they are still in the midst of finalising the custody arrangements for their six children.

Brad has now had a significant win against ex-wife Angelina, and it looks like he might win the custody battle.

In August, Angelina Jolie filed a request to the court to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from her divorce case. At that time, she alleged that the judge "failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself" and to Brad's attorneys. However, Ouderkirk will remain on the case.

As per a report by People, Angelina Jolie has lost her bid to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from overseeing the divorce settlement process from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt. The Superior Court of California has ruled the judgment against Angelina's favor and stated that Ouderkirk, who married the couple in 2014, will remain close to the case.

The latest court document stated that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had made all the required disclosures, and Angelina was aware of his appointment since 2018. An alleged insider revealed to The Sun that the reason why Angelina wished to remove the judge from her divorce case is that she will not like the outcome of her four-year divorce battle with her estranged husband.

"This was the judge who was originally brought in by Angie's team. He married them, for heaven's sake," an insider alleged. "It's a prime example of someone who tried to get the referee removed late in the game because they weren't going to like the outcome."

The delay in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked everyone when they revealed in 2016 that after spending more than a decade together, they have decided to end their two-years of marriage.

In the divorce filings, Brad Pitt sought their six children's joint custody, whereas Angelina Jolie wishes to have sole custody.

It's been four years, and the former power couple's divorce proceedings are far from over. It was even accused that Angelina is deliberately delaying the divorce case. However, her lawyer told a major publication that all her client wishes is to have a fair trial based on facts.