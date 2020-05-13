Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not in any romantic relationship with each other but not a single day goes by when there are no reports of their secret hookup.

Angelina Jolie's former husband is currently enjoying the success of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and working on different projects from the scope of his home.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once in a very loving relationship and when it was announced that Brad and Jennifer are parting ways for good, there were many who rooted in a possible reunion. Brad went on ahead and started dating Angelina Jolie and Jen focused on her health and movie career, before marrying Justin Theroux in 2015.

During the time of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split, there were several reports allegedly suggested Angelina Jolie's involvement. The Tomb Raider movie actress made it clear that she and Brad did not start their relationship while the latter was still married to Jennifer.

FRIENDS TV show fans even accused Brad Pitt of cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie. Back in 2011, Brad gave a lengthy interview in which he seems to apologize to Jennifer for the actions that led to his divorce, via E! Online.

"It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for."

Angelina Jolie's response to dating Brad Pitt:

As we all know, Angelina Jolie was involved in a well-publicized Hollywood scandal were several accused her of having caused the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston in 2005. The Maleficent movie actress said she fell in love with Brad Pitt during the filming of Mr. & Mrs Smith but she dismissed all the allegations of having an affair while Brad was involved with Jen.

"To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not look at myself in the morning if I did that. I wouldn't be attracted to a man who would cheat on his wife," she said back then.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September 2016. At first, the actress requested physical custody of all the six children which was later modified in 2018. Earlier in 2019, the court restored Pitt and Jolie to single status.