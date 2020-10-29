Brad Pitt, who was in an alleged relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski, post his ongoing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, is again single. As per the report from multiple sources, Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have ended their short-lived romance.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were first spotted together in August. Nicole, whose modelling name is 'Nico Mary', was seen with Academy-award winning actor at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. At that time, it was reported that Brad and Nico were headed for the South of France. Page Six has now confirmed that the couple is totally over from each other.

"It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," the source alleged while adding that the rumoured couple ended their relationship a while back.

Brad and Mary were believed to have met in Germany at a restaurant owned by Mary's husband. It was earlier reported that Mary is an open marriage with a restaurant owner Roland Mary.

"Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now," an insider revealed at the time. "They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious."

Brad Pitt's dating spree:

Brad Pitt's name has been linked with several noted celebrities and personalities. Following his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016, there were several rumours that he will get back together with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Jen and Brad's reps have made it clear that nothing is going on between them. Post their divorce, they both have remained on good terms.

Brad's name was also linked with his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and even Sienna Miller.

During the filming of Allied, several bogus claims that Brad and Marion are in some sort of relationship. Marion had to publicly debunk the claims that suggested her involvement in Brad and Angelina's divorce.

If this was not enough, Brad's name was then linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi and Sienna Miller. The alleged dating rumours were soon debunked, and his representative made it clear that post-Angelina Jolie, Brad, has not started dating.

In 2019, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was rumoured to be dating Arrested Development star, Alia Shawkat, after being spotted together at an art exhibition in Los Angeles. An alleged source revealed that the two are just friends, and nothing is going on between them.