Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. They both made their names by working on several big projects that vary from television shows to big-budget movies. It's been more than three years since Brad Pitt and Angelina parted ways but the tabloids are still cashing in on their lives as a couple.

Brad Pitt was happily married to Jennifer Aniston when he started filming Mr & Mrs Smith with Angelina Jolie. Soon after the rumors started to surface that things are not going too well between Brad and Jen. The couple ended their high-profile marriage in 2005. Brad then started dating Angelina and even adopted children with her.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage in September 2016 and the former couple is still finalizing the divorce.

Angelina Jolie's net worth:

Angelina Jolie is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, having starred in movies like Wanted, Changeling, and Tomb Raider. She also starred in the HBO biopic Gia before earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted.

Over the years, Angelina Jolie has also directed movies like Unbroken, By The Sea, and a Netflix project, titled First They Killed My Father. She also starred in and executive produced the film The Breadwinner.

Angelina Jolie reprised the role of Maleficent in Disney's fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. The movie received negative reviews from critics and fans alike but did moderately well at the box-office.

As per CelebrityNetWorth, Angelina Jolie earned over $120 million in the movie salaries alone between 2001 and 2011. She then earned $7 million for the first Lara Croft movie and $12 for the second part. She then charged $15 million for Wanted movie and $19 million for The Tourist.

As of 2020, Angelina Jolie's net worth is roughly $100 million.

Jennifer Aniston's net worth:

Jennifer Aniston became a household name after she starred as Rachel Green in long-running sitcom Friends. During the 2003 and 2004 seasons of Friends, Jen and her other five co-stars earned $1 million per episode, making them the highest-paid TV stars of all time.

Apart from Friends, she earned roughly $75 million from movies between 1997 and 2011. She received a whopping $10 million for 2011's Just Go With It movie.

Following the divorce with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston remodeled her Beverly Hills house which she sold in 2011 for $35 million. She also owns at least $10 million worth of property in New York City.

As of 2020, Jennifer Aniston's net worth is roughly $300 million, via Celebrity Net Worth.