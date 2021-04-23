Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that there has been a change in a family situation ever since her separation from Brad Pitt. That also affected her personal and professional times. Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016 and ever since then there had been changes that impacted her personal life.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors have been co-parents of her six children - 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. At present, Brad and Angelina are also fighting for custody in court.

During an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, the Maleficient actress said that the shift in priorities has led to her picking less time-consuming jobs. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years. I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

Post her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was seen in various films. Her latest filmography includes Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Come Away. She will soon be seen in Those Who Wish Me Dead. Jolie will also make her maiden voyage in the Marvel movie Eternals.

In the year 2020, Brad Pitt won his first Oscar award in the category of Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where he had shared the screen space with Leonardo Di Caprio. At present, there has been no news of the actors dating anyone else.