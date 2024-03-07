Mammootty's latest film, Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has been making waves since its theatrical release on February 15. The black and white masterpiece has received acclaim from both fans and critics, prompting a Telugu version release on February 23. Now, the interesting news is that the film is all set to premiere on OTT. As per the latest update, the film is going to stream on SonyLIV on March 15, bringing the cinematic experience to the comfort of your home.

SonyLIV shared the exciting news on social media, describing Bramayugam as an iconic black-and-white masterpiece filled with mystery and horror. The teaser shared by the streaming platform gives a glimpse into the eerie atmosphere and intriguing narrative awaiting viewers.

The movie marks Mammootty's first collaboration with director Rahul Sadasivan and features a stellar cast, including Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan. The plot revolves around Arjun Ashokan's character, who unwittingly finds himself in Kodumon Potti's ancestral house, delving into caste politics and 17th-century societal dynamics. The film masterfully weaves folktales into reality, creating a captivating horror experience heightened by its black-and-white cinematography.

As Mammootty continues to ride high on the success of Bramayugam, he remains active in the film industry. Currently working on Turbo, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Mammootty is also set to feature in Deeno Dennis' debut film Bazooka and play the lead role in director Ranjith's segment of the anthology film Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

Meanwhile, with its unique storyline, powerful performances, and captivating visuals, Bramayugam promises to be a must-watch for those seeking an unparalleled cinematic experience. As the film premieres on SonyLIV, viewers can immerse themselves in the world of mystery, horror, and the exceptional talent of Mammootty and the entire cast.