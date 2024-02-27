As February unfolds, we're only two months into the new year, yet the Malayalam film industry has already gifted us with three blockbusters. These films are not only celebrated for their gripping narratives and superb writing but also for their unique technicalities. We are talking about Premalu, Bramayugam and the recent Manjummel Boys.

It all began with Premalu two weeks back. The film has a worldwide gross of Rs. 68 crore in 18 days with Rs. 26 crore coming internationally and is expected to reach Rs. 90 crore by this weekend. Helmed by Girish AD, the romantic-comedy stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead.

The domestic box office breakup is as follows:

Week 1 Collection ₹ 12.6 Crore

Week 2 Collection ₹ 14.85 Crore

Day 15 ₹ 1.4 Crore

Day 16 ₹ 2.2 Crore

Day 17 ₹ 2.45 Crore

Day 18 ₹ 0.90 Crore * early estimates

The story revolves around Sachin, who finds himself estranged from his family due to tense relationships. Dreaming of moving abroad, his plans fall through, leading him to join a GATE coaching centre in Hyderabad. It's there that he meets Reenu and develops feelings for her. However, Reenu's interests lie elsewhere. The story revolves around whether Reenu will eventually return Sachin's feelings.

Then came Mammootty's horror thriller Bramayugam directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film has received critical acclaim both from critics and industry peers. The film has been praised for various aspects such as its storytelling, direction, acting performances (notably Mammootty's role, given his prominence in the description), production values, and unique take on the horror-thriller genre.

According to Sanclik, the film crossed a landmark of Rs 22.80 crores at the Kerala box office within 12 days of its release. Globally, the film surpassed the Rs 50 crore and is still going strong at the BO.

Week 1 Collection ₹ 17.85 Crore

Day 9 ₹ 1.15 Crore

Day 10 ₹ 1.6 Crore

Day 11 ₹ 1.55 Crore

Day 12 ₹ 0.65 Crore * early estimates

Total ₹ 22.80 Crore

And finally came the Manjummel Boys, a survivor thriller directed by Chidambaram. The plot is based on a real-life incident that took place in the notorious Guna Caves, popularly known as 'The Devil's Kitchen. The star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, and others in lead roles. The film's five-day collection stands at Rs 17.90 crores. The film's global collection for the weekend stands at Rs 26 crore.

Day 1 ₹ 3.3 Crore -

Day 2 ₹ 3.25 Crore

Day 3 ₹ 4.25 Crore

Day 4 ₹ 4.7 Crore

Day 5 ₹ 2.40 Crore * early estimates

Total ₹ 17.90 Crore

In recent years, Malayalam cinema has pushed boundaries, blending commercial elements with innovative storytelling techniques. Films like Drishyam, Premam, Kumbalangi Nights, and Jallikattu earned accolades beyond boundaries. The industry is known for strong scripts, character-driven narratives, and technical finesse resulting in high-quality cinema. With a new generation of filmmakers and actors bringing fresh perspectives and experimenting with form and content, Malayalam cinema continues to be the perfect blend of art and commercial cinema.