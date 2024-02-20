Mammootty is on fire. The box office collection of his latest horror thriller Bramayugam remained robust on its fifth day, successfully navigating the critical Monday milestone. Industry tracking platform Sacnilk reports that the horror-thriller garnered Rs 1.65 crore in India on its first Monday. These figures are commendable, with the film experiencing a drop of under 50 percent compared to its opening day earnings of Rs 3.1 crore.

Following a four-day extended weekend, which saw its peak on Sunday with collections of Rs 3.85 crore, the total net earnings in India have reached Rs 14.40 crore. In just three days, Bramayugam achieved a gross of Rs 15.1 crore in India, while its international earnings reached a remarkable Rs 16 crore. Consequently, the film's worldwide gross has surpassed Rs 33 crore.

The film has received critical acclaim both from critics and industry peers. The film has been praised for various aspects such as its storytelling, direction, acting performances (notably Mammootty's role, given his prominence in the description), production values, and unique take on the horror-thriller genre. The positive reception from critics likely contributed to its strong box office performance, both domestically and overseas, reinforcing the film's quality and audience appeal.

Completely shot in black and white, the film had a setback just days before its release when the head of a 200-year-old 'mana' filed a petition against it in the Kerala High Court. The petitioner was concerned about the negative portrayal affecting their family's reputation. The plea emphasizes potential serious prejudice unless the lead character's name and traditional home are changed. Following allegations, Mammootty's character name was changed from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty just a day before its release.

Previously, Mammootty highlighted that the movie transcends traditional hero-villain dynamics. "There are only characters. They are individuals who undergo various emotions." Alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in pivotal roles, Bramayugam is a collaborative production between Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Explaining why the film is in black and white, Mammootty said it's to highlight the time it's set in, way before coloured movies. He mentioned that while the younger generation might not have seen many black-and-white films, this movie is a good way to try something different. He also pointed out that black and white movies are still made, giving the example of the 2011 Oscar-winning film "The Artist."

The film is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan who previously helmed the 2022 critically acclaimed horror thriller Bhoothakaalam. Mammootty had a great run at the office in 2023 with films like Kannur Squad, Kaatha-The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam setting the box office on fire. Often considered as the king of experimentation, Mammootty showcases remarkable versatility across various film genres. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, his ability to inhabit diverse roles with authenticity and depth has earned him critical acclaim and a vast fan base. His career spans decades, highlighting his adaptability and sustained excellence in acting.