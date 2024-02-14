Undoubtedly, Mammootty's Brahmayugam is among the most anticipated films in Mollywood. The buzz intensified with the release of dark posters featuring Mammootty in a grey avatar, creating excitement around the black-and-white period horror genre. However, as a setback, just a day before the release, the head of a 200-year-old 'mana' filed a petition against it in the Kerala High Court. The court has issued notice to both the parties in this regard.

The petitioner, heading Punjamon Illam, a traditional Brahmin household, has a historical connection to ritualistic practices documented in "Aithihymala." As reports suggest the film is loosely based on the book, and with Mammootty portraying Kunjumon Potty, the petitioner is concerned about the negative portrayal affecting their family's reputation. The plea emphasizes potential serious prejudice unless the lead character's name and traditional home are changed. It was also argued that the film's certification should be revoked as it portrayed Mammootty's character practising black magic.

Following the allegations, a section of the media has reported that the makers have changed the name of the lead character in the film. There are reports that the character name is changed from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty. However, the makers have yet to make any official announcement. Brahmayugam is another movie in Mammootty's long list of experimental cinema.

What is Mana? It typically refers to a traditional ancestral home or house. These homes often have a distinct architectural style, featuring wooden structures, courtyards, and tiled roofs. They are usually passed down through generations and hold cultural and historical significance for the family. The 'mana' temples and their traditions are usually protected and preserved by the head of the family.

The book Aithihyamala is a famous Malayalam historical work written by Kottarathil Sankunni. It translates to "The Garland of Legends" in English. It is a collection of stories and legends from the history and folklore of Kerala, providing insights into the cultural and historical richness of the region.

Previously, Mammootty highlighted that the movie transcends traditional hero-villain dynamics. "There are only characters. They are individuals who undergo various emotions." Alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in pivotal roles, "Bramayugam" is a collaborative production between Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The film is set to release on February 15.

Explaining why the film is in black and white, Mammootty said it's to highlight the time period it's set in, way before coloured movies. He mentioned that while the younger generation might not have seen many black-and-white films, this movie is a good way to try something different. He also pointed out that black and white movies are still made, giving the example of the 2011 Oscar-winning film "The Artist."