It started raining release dates and films as soon as the announcement of Maharashtra opening theatres and multiplexes from October 22 was made.

While the release date of some of the most awaited films like – Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chadha, 83, Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2 were announced, we are still waiting for the release date announcement of some of the biggest upcoming projects.

Actress Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year and the actress took to Instagram to share the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

"Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadireleasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," she wrote as the caption.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

Let's take a look at some of the films awaiting a release date:

Tiger 3 – Now who doesn't wait for a Tiger franchise film, right? Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the leaked pictures of the film from Russia had already created a storm on social media. So one can imagine the craze the film would have once it releases.

Pathan – We were really waiting for the film that marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to be announced soon. Also starring, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will be Shah Rukh Khan's first after he took a sabbatical in 2018.

Brahmastra – While the release date of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera was announced, the release date of Brahmastra is yet to be announced. The film starring stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been in the pipeline for the last few years now. And one can't wait anymore for the film to finally hit the screens.

Liger – Another project that has our eyes on it, Liger, is yet to be announced. Though the film is expected to release early next year, the audience is yearning for the release date of the Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday starrer.