Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the most happening actors in Telugu right now, is all set to entertain the audience with his appearance in the upcoming movie titled 'Liger'. Liger also stars Ananya Pandey as the lead actress.

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Work From Home' scenes

The actor shared a picture from his work diaries on his social media profiles. Quoting it as his 'Work From Home', Vijay Deverakonda hints that he is dubbing for his upcoming pan India movie 'Liger'. The actor seems to have decided to work from home, keeping the pandemic situations in his mind.

Well, going by the picture, Vijay looks sleek and confident. In his own space, standing in front of the mic, the 'Dear Comrade' star looks enthusiastic to get the dubbing done soon. "Your boy is back - Work from home. Let's get things moving," his post reads.

Other details

Being helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger's shooting formalities are wrapped up mostly. The team is all set to break the pumpkin and take up the post-production formalities.

Owing to its pan-India status, Liger carried good hype ever since it was announced. Liger was supposed to get a release earlier. But, has gotten delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

Liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production. Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Puri Jagannadh have come together to produce the movie. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and is to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.