Ananya Panday’’a award winning speech Close
Ananya Panday’’a award winning speech

It's testimony to one's stardom when the fans make the announcement before the star or their team does. Salman Khan is playing on that level currently. As he gears up for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, his fans have another agenda.

Salman Khan fans bombarded social media with announcements regarding the Ek The Tiger franchising, demanding that Salman Khan work on the third movie and continue the much-loved franchise. It's another story that neither producers, director or actors have brought the topic up. 

Tiger Zinda Hai
@beingsalmankhan on Instagram

Fans demand Ek Tha Tiger 3 ASAP

Most stars have fans, but not all stars have fans quite as vocal and assertive as Salman Khan. The actor is all set to take the theatres by storm with his Eid release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. Fans took to Twitter to trend the #Tiger3, almost confirming that Salman Khan will now take up the third installment of the franchise which began with Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai were both smash hits at the box office. Fans are dying to see Bhai back in action in the film. While neither Salman Khan or Yash Raj Films who are producers of the film have announced the movie.

The tweets range from simple requests by fans to outright announcements. The fans seem to know more about the actor's upcoming movies than he does. Here are some of the best reactions:

Leaving the actor with little choice...

It's a legacy after all:

No time to rest:

Gandhi is official Salmania now:

So we know now that it's not a trilogy:

The fans have never been happier:

Now all that's left is an actual announcement which seems inevitable, these are not fans to be messed with. 