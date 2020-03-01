It's testimony to one's stardom when the fans make the announcement before the star or their team does. Salman Khan is playing on that level currently. As he gears up for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, his fans have another agenda.

Salman Khan fans bombarded social media with announcements regarding the Ek The Tiger franchising, demanding that Salman Khan work on the third movie and continue the much-loved franchise. It's another story that neither producers, director or actors have brought the topic up.

Fans demand Ek Tha Tiger 3 ASAP

Most stars have fans, but not all stars have fans quite as vocal and assertive as Salman Khan. The actor is all set to take the theatres by storm with his Eid release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. Fans took to Twitter to trend the #Tiger3, almost confirming that Salman Khan will now take up the third installment of the franchise which began with Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai were both smash hits at the box office. Fans are dying to see Bhai back in action in the film. While neither Salman Khan or Yash Raj Films who are producers of the film have announced the movie.

The tweets range from simple requests by fans to outright announcements. The fans seem to know more about the actor's upcoming movies than he does. Here are some of the best reactions:

#Tiger3 coming in 2022??@BeingSalmanKhan bhai ka style & swag ?@yrf jaldi se announcement kardo



TIGER : THE FINAL MISSION pic.twitter.com/m4uWZBPZmE — Hiranmoy Roy (@HiranmoyHR) February 29, 2020

Leaving the actor with little choice...

Tiger Tiger Tiger !



Salman Khan will start the shooting of #Tiger3 from mid 2021. #SalmanKhan — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) February 29, 2020

So it's confirmed that #Tiger is coming next year. Great that another director is coming on board. Itni khushi ? #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/8v4im6DOom — KOUSHIKK (@YourKoushikk) February 29, 2020

It's a legacy after all:

I would proudly tell my children that I saw the entry scene of this film in the theater.#Tiger3 https://t.co/eNpVd7km0d — Battalion. (@being_battalion) February 29, 2020

No time to rest:

Gandhi is official Salmania now:

Ab toh Mahatma Gandhi bhi bol rahe hai .... but I still want Ali Abbas Zafar to direct #Tiger3 — Md Zamir Hossain (@MdZamirHossain3) March 1, 2020

So we know now that it's not a trilogy:

We fan dont want for last time #Tiger3 we want for second last time as we want to see tiger again in war as #Tiger vs #Kabir .....@BeingSalmanKhan vs @iHrithik @yrf @YRFEnt — Being SHUBHAM (@BeingSh18498575) March 1, 2020

The fans have never been happier:

that reaction of each salmaniacs after know tiger3 coming soon



TIGER IS BACK#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/TJOLDz9XL9 — KICK (@Salman_Success) February 29, 2020

Now all that's left is an actual announcement which seems inevitable, these are not fans to be messed with.