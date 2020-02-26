One of the most awaited movies of this year is Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. While only 10 months are left for the release of this magnum opus flick, fans couldn't just keep their calm to watch the first film of the trilogy. As a gift, Big B has shared some behind the scene pictures on his social media accounts.

Amitabh took twitter, to share pictures of the early morning shoot from the sets of Brahmastra, captioned "T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites." He mockingly praised Ranbir and said he need four chairs to match up his talent.

In these pictures, both Ranbir and Big B could be seen preparing for the scenes. Amitabh can be spotted in white kurta-pyjama with a jacket whereas Ranbir donned the full-sleeves t-shirt paired with blue denim and a black beanie. In one of the pictures, Bachchan is wearing an olive green jacket and Ranbir seems relaxed in red full-sleeves-t-shirt with track pants.

This is not the first time that Big B has praised the Sanju fame for his skills and approach towards life. In January, last year, Amitabh shared a post with Ranbir and wrote, "T 3074 - Thank you Ranbir Kapoor, for giving me the elixir of LIFE ! Still buzzing Buddy !!"

Previously, Ranbir worked as an assistant director in Amitabh's Black, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview in 2016, Ranbir recalled his first meeting with Big B on the sets of Ajooba (1991) and said he was scared by Amitabh's costume but his presence and magnetism stayed with his heart. He even said that he learnt more about acting and shooting from Big B than he did at the acting or film school.

Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020, under the banner of Dharma Productions. Actors such as Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Rashi Mal, will also be seen in the first part of the trilogy.