A 25-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her techie boyfriend in Hyderabad apparently after she kept pressuring him to marry her. The victim, identified as Lavanya, was killed by the accused Sunil Kumar (25) at a hotel in Hyderabad. He later stuffed her body inside a suitcase and dumped it in a drain near a school in Sooraram.

The accused is a structural engineer working in the city and Lavanya was a system engineer at TCS Synergy Park in Gachibowli. She was missing since April 7. Her parents had lodged a complaint with the police, but were unable to locate both her and Sunil as her phone was switched off.

The police arrested Sunil on Sunday after tracking Lavanya's call details that gave away the accused. The police found the victim's body in the drains on Sunday after Sunil confessed to the crime.

The bitter love story

Sunil and Lavanya became college sweethearts while studying at CMR College of Engineering & Technology (CMRCET) and were supposed to get married. But after passing from the college the love started to wear off and Sunil became less interested in the relationship.

Lavanya, who was still in for the long-term commitment, wanted to settle down with Sunil and was constantly asking him to confirm their marriage. Sunil, who was tired of her proposal, finally made a scheme and told her family that he was ready for the marriage. He said he got a job abroad and that he had found an opportunity for Lavanya too. He told them that he wanted Lavanya to accompany him on the trip.

The victim's family, without knowing their daughter's fate, dropped the couple at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, on April 4. After reaching the airport, Sunil told Lavanya that they had missed the flight and would take the flight the next day.

They booked a room at an airport lodge, where an argument took place between them. Eventually Sunil killed her by strangling, police said. On April 5 he stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in the drain near the school.