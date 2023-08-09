Nuh violence is not nearly over, its aftermath has already begun. With the seams of the social fabric, already rendered weak by communal clashes, coming apart. In an unfortunate and also unconstitutional development, panchayats of 14 villages in Haryana have issued letters informing the administration of their decision to socially and economically boycott Muslims.

What's happening in Haryana?

The panchayats from 14 villages spread over three districts, namely Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Rewari in Haryana have collectively written the letter. Reportedly, as many as 50 panchayats from three Haryana districts have come together and in their letters have strongly voiced their decision to not rent out houses and shops to people from Muslim community.

The letter to boycott Muslim members of the community is one of the many incidents to have taken place in the aftermath of July 31 violence in the BJP-ruled state. Several conflicting reports from the media, political blame game led to chaos and noise and violence spread to other districts in no time. Nuh was the epicenter of the communal violence when a religious procession was taken out and members of Hindu and Muslim communities clashed, with many reports even alleging that violence was provoked and pre-planned.

The clashes left six dead and Haryana Police claims to have arrested more than 215 of those accused. Reportedly, 142 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Bhiwani among other districts of Haryana.

The contents of the letter

The letter, issued by the Hindu community of as many as 14 villages, makes an appeal to deny houses and give any kind of business to the shops and establishments owned by Muslims. It also warns villagers to properly scrutinize the Aadhaar cards before letting people rent a house.

It further says that verification of even street vendors should be done before allowing them entry into the villages. Brahm Yadav, outgoing Councillor of the MC of Gurugram, said that people should identify Aadhaar cards and other ID proofs before renting their properties. He also added that meat shops in the area should be operated by, "Valmiki people" so that Muslims could be boycotted.

On Sunday, in violation of the prohibitory orders, hundreds gathered in Gurugram's Sector 57 at a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' wherein the calls to socially and economically boycott Muslims were made. Two days after the hate speeches were made, two people were booked.

Petition filed in the SC

Taking note of the recent boycott calls against Muslim and alleging that people in Haryana are even being asked not to give any employment of Muslims, otherwise, they'd be called traitors, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention. The application has been filed by Kerala resident Shaheen Abdulla, who had earlier even filed a plea against the hate speeches being carried in the aftermath of Haryana violence.

The petition was mentioned before the CJI DY Chandrachud, on Tuesday, by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Informing the bench, while it was about to rise for lunch break, Sibal said, "A very serious thing has happened in Gurugram. There is a very serious thing that has happened in Gurugram where there is a call that if you employ Muslims in shops, you will be all 'gaddars'."