Ace Tollywood director Boyapati Srinu has reportedly dropped the idea of roping in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to play the villain opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming Telugu film BB3.

After hits movies like Simhaa and Legend, Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with Boyapati Srinu again for his next movie, tentatively known as NBK 106 or BB3. It is the third movie of the actor and director together. The film featuring Shriya Saran and Anjali in the female leads went on floors on March 2. Boyapati is all set to showcase Balayya like never before and the latter's fans are excited about it.

Like in every film of Boyapati Srinu, Balakrishna's 106th movie has a solid scope for the villain, who plays a key role in the film. The director wanted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to play a negative role in it. Its producers had reportedly held talks with the star, who had initially given a green signal for the movie.

But Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. He will be leaving for the US for further treatment soon. He will not be available for the next few months. After learning about this development, Boyapatti Srinu has dropped the idea of casting him. The director is said to be on the lookout for another suitable actor to play the villain.

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular Bollywood actors and he has starred in over 150 Hindi movies in his career spanning almost four decades. He is making his debut with a debut in Kannada with Yash's much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2, which features him as antagonist Adheera. He was expected to foray into Telugu films with BB3, but the actor has missed this opportunity due to his health problems.