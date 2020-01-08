This Friday would see the year's first big competition between films. Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak would lock horns with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from these two, Rajinikanth's mega entertainer Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss would also release on the same day.

We bring to you the reasons why Chhapaak would make less money than Tanhaji.

3D: The magic spell cast by 3D movies is something that cannot be overturned by any other form of film. So Tanhaji, which is also coming on 3D, will have a certain edge over Chhapaak.

Marathi: Another factor that might make Tanhaji do better in terms of business than Chhapaak would be the fact that the film would also cater to Marathi audience, who prefer watching films in their native language.

More commercial: Another point that might help the film make more money at the box-office is the fact that while Tanhaji is an out-an-out action entertainer, Chhapaak is more sensitive, slow and based on real life. Since the story is about the fight of an acid-attack survivor, the film's tone will be more serious than Tanhaji, which would have lighter moments too.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's chemistry: One more reason that might add to the film's business is the fact that the film will re-unite real-life couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn once more. The duo was last seen together in U, Me Aur Hum. The audience had been waiting to see the two of them together and this would add as a bonus for moviegoers.

Competition from Good Newwz: The fact that Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's film is still running phenomenally at the box-office might also be a cause of concern for both Tanhaji and Chhapaak. The film is expected to give both these films a tough competition in its glorious third-week run.

Deepika's stance on JNU: We must say that it was Deepika Padukone's immense courage and bravado that made her openly support the students against the violence unleashed on them by masked men. The fact that Deepika chose to stand up and raise her voice once again despite having been through a lot during the release of Padmavat, with threats of people cutting off her nose, deserves a salute. But her stance has not gone down well with many people who have demanded that the film be boycotted. That might affect the film's collection marginally.