Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has garnered an impressive collection of Rs 37.4 crore within its first week of release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie embarked on its theatrical journey on June 2, commencing with a decent opening of Rs 5.49 crore on the first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's box office performance, stating, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Adarsh further predicts that 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' will continue to dominate the second week until the release of the much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' on June 16.

Adarsh expresses his optimism, saying, "The weekend business is expected to witness an upward trend, and hopefully, the film will surpass the 50 crore mark by Sunday night. The success of #ZHZB is sure to inspire the creators of mid-range films to consider the theatrical release instead of opting for the direct-to-digital route."

The film, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, revolves around the story of Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who shockingly decide to get a divorce one day. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn when their family discovers their intentions, leading to a hilarious series of misadventures and mistaken identities.

(With inputs from IANS)