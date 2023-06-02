Bollywood Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active social media users and often shares day-to-day updates on her Instagram feed. Be it a gymming session, her "Namaste Darshako" reels or " Knock Knock" jokes, Sara's IG feed is an amalgamation of her travel diaries, where she goes for promotions, candid pictures and more.

Sara Ali Khan was slammed for offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in MP's Ujjain

Earlier this week the actress was busy promoting her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with her co-star Vicky Kaushal, the duo were promoting their film not just in Mumbai but were on a city tour and went to Japiur, Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad. From interacting with the fans, giving media interviews to relishing delicacies on the streets to visiting the temple Vicky-Sara left no stone unturned to promote their film.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion. Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual there that is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 am and 5:30 am.

Part from visiting Ujjain's temple the actor also sought blessing at Shiv temple and went to Ajmer Sharif dargah.

However, the actress faced flak for visiting the temple. She was brutally trolled. Take a look at what netizens had to say.

Sara Ali Khan broke her silence and gave a befitting response to the naysayers.

During the press conference about her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy."

This is not the first time the Gaslight actor has been trolled for visiting a temple time and again.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has relased worldwide. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will be also seen in Metro... In Dino features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.