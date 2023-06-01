Fans can't keep calm so can't we! As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned 10, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone along with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur had a reunion Wednesday night. Apart from them Ayan Mukerji and a few more cast members were present. The dress code for the 10th-anniversary celebration for YJHD was black. The photos of their party were shared by Ayan and Deepika on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite as YJHD turns 10

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were all smiles as they recreated the same friendship group hug pose when they reunited for the reunion after 10 years for the bash of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Fans and celebrities couldn't resist the epic group hug and more than that they were happy as Ranbir and Deepika posed candidly with Aditya and Kalki.

In the first photo, Deepika was seen holding Ranbir close while she posed with Kalki and Aditya. In the photo that followed, the team posed together for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Ayan wrote, "Last night ❤️."

Deepika shared the same photos and used her famous line from the film as the caption. "Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar," she wrote.

Karan Johar also shared a few pictures from the reunion

Netizens react

A user wrote, "The way Ranbir hugging Kalki god ultimate Bunny-Aditi vibes"

Another wrote, "Deepika and Ranbir"

Some even asked, "Where is Lara?"

The third one mentioned, "Kitne jaldi bade ho gaye na hum Sab." (haven't we grown up early).

The fourth added, "Naina, bunny, Aditi and Avi together after agesssss".

"Literally shocked and very happy ❤️❤️❤️love you guys", shared another.

Some of them wanted YJHD 2.

On May 31, 2023, Wednesday, as Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani completed 10 years, Ayan confessed he has not watched the film fully in one sitting but intends on watching the film at least once every year. "I think after all these years, I can confidently say that... Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released... (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough...!). "But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie ! In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me... and I'm thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani... and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years ! " he wrote in an Instagram post.