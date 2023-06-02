Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's promotional spree has finally come to an end with Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke finally releasing in cinemas. The film that is a romantic comedy and is based on a middle class join family has received mixed reactions. While everyone is going gaga over the lead pair's chemistry, it is the plot and the screenplay they seem to be having a problem with. Let's take a look.

Social media reactions

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke lacks the laugh out loud moments & emotional depth: it's abruptly edited & its screenplay is scattered all over #VickyKaushal tho has the ability to make the most cheesy dialogues seem like poetry: the difference in acting range of the 2 leads does not help," wrote one user. "#ZHZB is a full package of family entertainer with many laughter moments, #VickyKaushal delivered good job and #SaraAliKhan's act is fascinating. The climax is heartwarming #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeReview #TNIEC," another user wrote.

"Watched #ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer and the only reaction is: 'karna kya chahte ho?' and not in a 'ooh looks interesting, i'm intrigued to buy tickets' kinda way but more like 'what has happened to #VickyKaushal 's film selection?' way," a twitter user commented. "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke A twisted tale on a serious issue (divorce), this film about 'Home Sweet Home' guarantees not 'zara' but 'zyada' entertainment. Vicky-Sara make an adorable pair & seem to be having some real fun (while performing)," another twitter user opined.

Our all time favorite bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is giving their best performance in this amazing movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie. Which movie is released today in cinemas #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke pic.twitter.com/YugaNddsB6 — Ritam Hazra (@Cool_Ritam) June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachkeTrailer guarantees entertainment. This trailer just increased bar too high. All performances are worthy of praise. Especially lead actors," came one more comment. "Solid chemistry poor screenplay," one more social media user wrote.