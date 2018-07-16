Shiva-starrer Tamizh Padam 2 has done superb business at the Chennai box office and overpowered another new release, Kadaikutty Singam that stars Karthi.

In the first weekend, Tamizh Padam 2 has minted Rs 2.03 crore from over 300 shows in four days. It is a big number for a movie that does not have an A-list actor in the lead role.

Kadaikutty Singam has collected Rs 1.48 crore from 273 shows. It has to be noted that the movie was released on Friday, July 13, while Tamizh Padam hit the screens a day before. Hence, Shiva's movie has performed better than Karthi's flick.

Hollywood movie Ant-Man and the Wasp is in the third place at the Chennai box office. The movie has raked in Rs 65.73 from 177 shows. It is followed by Hindi movie Soorma, which has collected Rs 9.90 lakh from 39 shows.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. In its third weekend, the movie has collected Rs 7.98 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.82 crore.

Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik has collected Rs 6.88 lakh from 51 shows to take its total tally to Rs 5.64 crore, Hollywood movie Incredibles 2 earned Rs 4.20 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.83 crore and Mr Chandramouli has raked in Rs 2.29 lakh from 18 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.48 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.