Sports biopic Soorma witnessed good growth in its box office collection over the weekend. The film earned close to Rs 15 crore in its first 3 days.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu among others, Soorma has had a slow start at the Indian box office, but with a strong word of mouth, it witnessed decent rise in its collection.

Soorma had collected Rs 3.20 crore on its opening day at the domestic market. With positive response from critics and audience, the movie on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh had witnessed over 50 per cent spike in its business on second day. The film had raked in Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday.

Continuing the momentum, Soorma witnessed further jump in its collection on its day 3. According to early estimates, the movie collected Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday, taking its first weekend total close to Rs 15 crore.

Released on 1,100 screens across India, Soorma is esteemed to have been made at a budget of Rs 25 crore. Hence, the film has recovered more than half of its production cost in just 3 days of its release.

With no major release alongside, Soorma is likely to perform well at the box office in the coming days. However, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is still running in theatres full throttle that it is likely to affect Soorma's collection this week.

Nonetheless, considering the good response that Soorma has been getting, the film is expected to become a decent hit in coming days.