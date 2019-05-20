Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local has ruled the Chennai box office despite getting a mixed response from the audience and critics. The newly-released film has outperformed many films that include Vishal Krishna's Ayogya and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and overpowered Ajay Devgn's Hindi film De De Pyaar De.

In the first weekend, Mr Local grossed Rs 1.91 crore from 396 shows. The star power of Sivakarthikeyan helped the film to register an above-average opening and mixed response apparently had little impact on its business.

SJ Suryah's Monster is in second place and raked in Rs 28.16 lakh from 123 shows. It is considered to be an average opening for his flick.

Previous week's release Atharvaa's 100, interestingly, has performed better than Vishal's Ayogya in its second weekend. It has collected Rs 16.74 lakh from 75 shows to take its total tally to Rs 73.33 lakh.

On the other hand, Ayogya has raked in Rs 16.31 lakh from 87 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 1.51 crore in Chennai.

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De is in fifth place by collecting Rs 15.07 lakh from 63. The movie had the potential to do a better collection, but it did not get the required number of shows for screening.

Hollywood film John Wick 3: Parabellum has grossed Rs 10.83 lakh from 36 shows, while Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has raked in Rs 7.64 lakh from 30 shows to take its 11-day total tally to Rs 89.78 lakh.

Avengers: End Game has earned Rs 7.20 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 9.87 crore. Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma has raked in Rs 5.83 lakh from 48 shows, Jiiva's Kee has raked in Rs 1.47 lakh from 18 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 58.95 lakh and Bollywood film Student of The Year 2 has collected Rs 1.44 lakh from 12 shows to end its 10-day total at Rs 35.23 lakh.