Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's Mr Local has been hit by piracy. The full movie with different qualities of the Tamil movie, which was released on Friday, 17 May, is out on torrent sites which is expected to impact its collection at the box office.

Mr Local has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience. It is a formulaic movie which revolves around a happy-go-lucky boy clashing with a a head-wait girl. While the comedy portion has been appreciated by many, the wafer-thin storyline and weak story have not gone well with a section of cine-goers.

With the IPL season over and without much competition, the movie was expected to do well at the box office. Unfortunately, the piracy is likely to take toll on its collection, given the film has opened to mixed talk.

Piracy has been looming large over not only Kollywood but also other film industries across the world. Though many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing the menace.

Every film made in Kollywood these days is being made available on torrent sites within a matter of days. Big movies hit the web faster than small-budget films as the craze around such flicks is high.

Be it Rajinikanth's Petta or Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, all the films have made it to torrent sites.

Nonetheless, the anti-piracy unit of the Tamil Film Producers' Council has been fighting hard against piracy after Vishal became the President of the guild. The Council members were successful in bringing down many websites and notably multiple domains of Tamil Rockers.