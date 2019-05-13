Jr NTR's Telugu film Temper turned out to be a big hit at the box office. Thus paving for its remakes in Hindi (Simmba) and now in Tamil (Ayogya). Three years after the film's release, a strange story-theft accusation has been mounted against the makers of the original.

Parthiepan, actor and filmmaker, has now made an allegation stating that the story of Temper was stolen from his 1993 crime thriller, Ulle Veliye. According to him, the makers of the Telugu film lifted the story without giving him credit or taking permission from him, thereby creating controversy around the Vishal-starrer.

However, he has no plans to sue them over copyright infringement. Interestingly, Parthiepan has acted in Ayogya, Tamil version of Temper and it is only now he is making such an allegation. The timing of his comments has made people on Twitter wonder whether the actor-director is trying to give free publicity for the flick.

Temper was directed by Puri Jagannadh and Vakkantham Vamsi was credited for writing the story.

Coming to Ayogya, Venkat Mohan has directed the film, which has Raashi Khanna playing the female lead. The Tamil movie, which was supposed to be released on Friday, was delayed by a day due to some undisclosed financial issues.

It has opened to fairly positive reviews and got a decent start at the box office. With the curtains being dropped for the 12th season of the IPL on Sunday, 12 May, the film business is expected to improve in the days to come.