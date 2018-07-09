Gautham Karthik's Mr Chandramouli is off to a decent start at the Chennai box office. It is in the numero uno position, while Bollywood movie Sanju has earned hit status in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Mr Chandramouli has collected Rs 1.05 crore from 252 shows. The movie has opened to mixed reviews and its success depends on how it performs in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has raked in Rs 60 lakh from 123 shows. The 10-day total collection of the Hindi movie stands at Rs 2.32 crore at the Chennai box office. Based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie is touted as the biggest movie of 2018 so far.

Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik has been pushed to the third place at the Chennai box office in its third weekend. The movie has earned Rs 56.98 lakh from 183 shows. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 5.34 crore.

Hollywood movie Incredibles 2 has made a collection of Rs 16.98 lakh from 66 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.69 crore. However, the collection of Asuravadham has seen a dip in its second weekend as it could just collect Rs 6.59 lakh from 42 shows to take its tally to Rs 99.50 lakh.

Whereas Semma Botha Aagathey has earned Rs 5.76 lakh from 42 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 72.72 lakh.