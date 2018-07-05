After tasting success with adult comedy Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, Gautham Karthik is returning with Mr Chandramouli. He has teamed up with director Thiru, who has movies like Samar and Naan Sigappu Manithan to her credit.

Regina Cassandra is paired against Gautham in the movie, which has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portray an important character. J Mahendran, Sathish, Mime Gopi, Viji Chandrasekhar and others are in the cast. The major attraction in the film is that Gautham's father Navarasa Nayagan Karthik has played a pivotal role.

Mr Chandramouli has Sam CS's music that offered a sensuous Yedhedho Aanene song along with the title number and Theeraadho Vali has garnered positive reviews from the viewers.

Richard M Nathan and TS Suresh handled cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Story:

Raghav (Gautham) is a boxer, who is the son of Chandramouli (Karthik). Regina plays Bairavi, soft-spoken girlfriend of Raghav and Varalaxmi has a bigger role in the second half.

The young boy with big aspirations lands in trouble where choosing among his passion, family and love becomes a big challenge for him. The core of the story is about call taxi crimes, which is on the rise in the country while leaving the viewers are wondering whether to book the cabs online from now on.

Reviews:

Mr Chandramouli is releasing in India on Friday, July 6, while it released in a few foreign countries a day before. Here, we bring you the comments posted by the viewers about the Gautham Karthik's flick:

sridevi sreedhar: Watching #MrChandramouli First half is so engrossing! Neatly packaged with all commercial ingredients but what stands out is the emotional scenes between a father and son So far excellent interval block is superb. Can't wait to know the suspense

Kollywood Cinema: * @varusarath Performance "wow"

* @Richardmnathan Camera

* @SamCSmusic BGM "Excellent"

* Father & Son Sentiment

* Last 20 min Twist & Turn is Good

* Gautham Best Performance

* Stunt

Prashanth Rangaswamy: There is a conversation between @Gautham_Karthik and his father. A very emotional one. Really loved the way Gautham has performed it. This man is fast maturing as a super performer !! #MrChandramouli

You should give a gift to #MrChandramouli cinematographer @varusarath , you looked so pleasent in the movie, a character to remember for sure.