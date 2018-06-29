Director Badri Venkatesh is back after a gap of eight years with Semma Botha Aagathey. Venkatesh, who had directed Atharvaa in his 2010 debut movie Baana Kaathadi, has collaborated with the actor against for his latest release. Their second venture together is an action comedy which stars Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead.

Semma Botha Aagathey also stars Anaika Soti, John Vijay, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Manobala. The film has Gopi Amarnath's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music, along with the title track that has struck the chords with viewers.

The trailer of the movie had shown the hero getting into trouble not when drunk, but when hungover. The lead character portrayed by Atharvaa has the quality to bring out humour at unexpected, and often odd moments.

The main character's search for this mystery something lands him in unnecessary situations which is the crux of the story.

The trailer promised the viewers the complete package of entertainment - comedy, action, suspense and romance. With the Baana Kaathadi team reuniting after eight years, viewers have positive expectations of the film.

Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations and become a good commercial entertainer for all section of audiences? Find it in their words below:

The morning shows in most of the theatres in Tamil Nadu have been cancelled over financial issues between the producer and distributor. We bring you the reviews as and when there are updates on the screening.



Being Kollywood: 1st Half Filled with lots fun & twists ! Common audience thoroughly enjoying ! #SemmaBothaAagathey #SBAfromToday