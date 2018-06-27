Nayanthara's much-hyped Imaikkaa Nodigal audio and trailer were released on Wednesday, June 27. The makers organised an event which was graced by the cast and crew of the flick sans Atharvaa, who could not attend due to other commitments.

Audio

Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music for Imaikkaa Nodigal, which has six songs. Kaushik Krish, Srinisha Jayaseelan, Sudarshan Ashok, Christopher Stanley, Raghu Dixit, Sathyaprakash, Jithin Raj, Tee-Jay, Al Rufian and Magizh Thirumeni have sung the tracks.

The music director himself has lent his voice for all the numbers. The songs are crisp and shorter than usual numbers. Only 'Vilambara Idaiveli' is above four minutes and the rest other tracks are about three minutes.

The songs are youthful in nature and the album has a variety of tracks. It was first unveiled on iTunes and then on other platforms, including YouTube.

Click Here to Listen to the songs online

Trailer

The trailer has been packed with necessary commercial elements. Anurag Kashyap impresses as a psycho serial executioner and Nayanthara as a rebel cop steals the show. The chemistry between Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna works out well in the clip. Vijay Sethupathi has done an extended cameo as Nayan's husband and people gets a glimpse to his role by the end of the video.

Imaikkaa Nodigal is an action thriller, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony fame. Nayanthara plays an upright cop. The cat-and-mouse game between her and baddie enacted by Anurag Kashyap is the best part of the film.