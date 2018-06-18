Lust Stories released on Netflix over the weekend. The movie, as the title says, openly discusses sex, masturbation and more. The movie is a combination of four stories by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, combined into a movie much like Bombay Talkies.

According to the Netflix description, Lust Stories is a "contemporary take on real-life relationships through the lens of four women and their desires and it focusses on Love, Sex and everything in between."

While this could be considered as a fresh take on the subject, Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji has accused that Netflix and Lust Stories have copied the concept of their series titled Gandii Baat.

The four-episode series is said to delve on stories from women's perspectives. Unlike Lust Stories, Gandi Baat tells the tale of forbidden love from rural India.

However, given the eerie similarities behind the two takes, Alt Balaji took a dig at Netflix and shared a tongue-in-the-cheek photo calling out Netflix's new movie.

The picture reads: "Tum karo toh Lust Stories hum kare toh Gandii Baat (If you do it, it's Lust Stories but if we do it, it's Gandii Baat). The ALT Balaji caption further reads: "Chahe Hindi mein kaho ya English mein, baat toh wahi hain! (Whether it is written in Hindi or English, the concept is the same)."

It is not only the studio who has taken a troll at the movie, many viewers who have watched Gandii Baat feel it is much better than Lust Stories.