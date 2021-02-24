Bosch is planning to develop its state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru and has set aside a spending budget of Rs 800 crore. The plans were revealed during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, addressed by Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch, and President of Bosch Group, India.

According to reports, the Bosch R&D centre, which is the company's second-largest, will be made bigger and will be transformed into a fully artificial intelligence of things enabled smart campus. The campus is expected to be inaugurated in June 2022 upon the group's completion of 100 years of presence in India.

Bosch smart campus: What's the plan?

"In our smart campus here in Adugodi, which has 75 acres which we are going to inaugurate in 2022, we are investing more than ₹800 crore to make it one of the smartest campuses. This is going to be one of the largest tech centres that we have in the world and likely to be the largest outside Europe," Bhattacharya said while addressing a virtual conference.

The massive campus will be base of the group's various companies in India, including home appliances, powertools, powertrains and automotive aftermarket divisions. The campus, when ready, will host around 10,000 engineers, second highest number of employees in the world. Currently, the Bengaluru campus accommodates 3,000 software engineers.

Bosch's commitment to investment in India, which also creates thousands of jobs, is its reaffirmed commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Bosch India has been poised to play this game since we are doing Make in India for the last 68 years and in India for the last 98 years," Bhattacharya said. "It is our responsibility as Bosch India to play an 'India agenda' first as we have announced to the whole government which ensures that India as a neutral and non-aligned country shows itself to be extremely self reliant. I can assure you that Bosch India will play a very very important role."