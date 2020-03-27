At this time when coronavirus testing and treatment is the number one priority; Robert Bosch has become the latest to roll out a Covid-19 test. This will bring about a big relief for countries around the world as the test cuts down the time from two days to 2.5 hours.

The new test uses Bosch's health-care division's Vivalytic molecular diagnostics platform. Hospitals are already using the facility to identify a range of bacterial and viral diseases that includes influenza and pneumonia.

To develop the test, Bosch partnered with Northern Irish medical-equipment maker Randox Laboratories Ltd., its partner on Vivalytic.

The facility will be ready for use by April

Bosch added that the facility will be ready for use by April for the international market.

Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions said, "The special feature of the Bosch test is that it offers differential diagnosis, which saves doctors the additional time needed for further tests. It also provides them with a reliable diagnosis quickly so they can then begin suitable treatment faster."

All of these offerings have helped confirm over 470,000 cases known globally.

The condition and one of the biggest challenges that lie ahead is that these tests also require experienced technicians and materials, including swabs that are in short supply. The current trend is that not everyone who wants to be tested is being tested. Governments around the world are only testing those who are most at risk for complications.

The total time taken to develop this test was about six weeks and it holds the capacity to diagnose 10 respiratory pathogens simultaneously. The accuracy rate is however not 100 per cent but it is more than 95 per cent accurate.

Bosch's announcement comes when the WHO has given out a warning that the United States could become the Coronavirus' new epicenter.

The US has reported over 70,000 cases leading to 1,000 deaths. New York has 30,000 cases alone and Governor Andrew Cuomo has pleaded that the state needs more ventilators, testing kits, and other equipment.

Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch, said that the company wants the Bosch rapid COVID-19 test to play a part in containing the coronavirus pandemic.