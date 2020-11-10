Bosch India, in partnership with The Art of Living, have launched a state-of-the-art skills training facility BRIDGE, and Artisan Training for Carpentry, besides a collaboration center to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaborations on skill development.

Inaugurating the Bosch-Art of Living Skill Center, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "The coming together of companies and NGOs is vital for the society to support government's initiatives of tackling unemployment. Bosch, which is renowned for precision, has always set a high standard for skills."

"Our values of enthusiasm, commitment, caring and sharing very well resonate with Bosch, leading to this CSR partnership. We are delighted to have developed this center for creating opportunities for a brighter future for our nation's youth."

Launching the skill programs, Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group, India said, "In India, CSR is not just a nice to have, but a must-have. Bosch India has developed replicable skilling models like BRIDGE and Artisan Training for upskilling youth. At Bosch, we are committed to taking forward skill development with clearly defined timelines and outcomes for greater social impact and scale."

What is the BRIDGE program?

BRIDGE is a three-month program (2 months of classroom and 1 month of on-job training) were youth who do not have access to higher education, learn and develop key employability, domain and soft skills, something they haven't hitherto been trained for.

Over 30,000 youths have been trained and placed through 466 BRIDGE centers across India. A state-of-the-art Artisans Training Center of Carpentry has also been inaugurated where youth will receive a nine months training, which aims to produce high-quality skilled and professionally-certified artisans.

The candidates are 10th / 12th (PUC) / ITI pass. The participants of the program are certified by BOSCH and get job prospects in Home & Office Renovation / Modern Furniture Appliances Industry.

About The Art of Living

The Art of Living is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization, founded in 1981 by global spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. With centers in more than 156 countries, The Art of Living offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga. Its areas of work also covers conflict resolution, disaster and trauma relief, poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, prisoner rehabilitation, education for all, and campaigns against female foeticide and environmental sustainability.

About Bosch in India

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end to end engineering and technology solutions.

The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies, viz, Bosch Limited, Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg.

Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operation in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 18 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers.

Bosch Group in India employs over 31,000 associates and generated consolidated revenue of about ₨.21,450 crores* (2.66 billion euros) in 2018 of which ₨. 15,824 crores*(1.96 billion euros) from third party. The Group in India has close to 18,000 research and development associates. In India, Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group. It earned revenue of over ₨. 12,460 crores (1.54 billion euros) in 2018.